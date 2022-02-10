Mairs & Power Inc. Has $9.81 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marcus worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 417.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marcus by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,116. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

