Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 7,610 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $156,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237,881 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.16. 14,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

