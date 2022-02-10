Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 122,803 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,803 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Principal Financial Group worth $107,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

