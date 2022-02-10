Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.3% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fiserv worth $226,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.