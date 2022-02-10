MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.83. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 27,923 shares.

MMMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Taglich Brothers cut their target price on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

