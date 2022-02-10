Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,347. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

