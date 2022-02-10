Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 45,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises approximately 2.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.65% of Masonite International worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $99.09. 1,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

