Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.