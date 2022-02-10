Mariner LLC Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,306 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $355.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.63. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

