Mariner LLC Has $44.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2,094.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,926 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

