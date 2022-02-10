Mariner LLC Has $53.53 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $53,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

