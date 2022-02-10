Mariner LLC Purchases 81,153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

