Mario Rizzo Sells 25,648 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

