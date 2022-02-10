Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL opened at $1,260.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,250.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,062.11 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

