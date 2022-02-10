Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.56).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

