Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of Marlin Technology worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

