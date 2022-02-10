MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 626,706 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14,982.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,706 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.20% of StoneCo worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

