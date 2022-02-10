MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Grows Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,904 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.24% of Flywire worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,074,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,135. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,160 shares of company stock worth $18,688,630.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

