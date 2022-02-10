MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $18.25 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,135,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $16,998,185,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

UBS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

