Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 6,953 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $470.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.