Martingale Asset Management L P Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $482.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

