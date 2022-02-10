Martingale Asset Management L P Has $581,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $752.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

