Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $558,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,147,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

