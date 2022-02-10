Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $374,000 Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7,314.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

