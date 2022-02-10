Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $507,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $376.04 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.92 and a 200-day moving average of $379.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.