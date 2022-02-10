Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Oppenheimer worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 17.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPY opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $550.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

