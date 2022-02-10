Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

Masco stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

