Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

