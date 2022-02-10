Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%.

MHH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 30,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,568. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

