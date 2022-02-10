Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock valued at $338,531,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,714. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

