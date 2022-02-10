MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $166.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.96 million to $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $556.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

