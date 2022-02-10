Masterton Capital Management LP Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Masterton Capital Management LP cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 5.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

