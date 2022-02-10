Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $6,604,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
