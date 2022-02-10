Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

MAT traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,453,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.