Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $38,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.