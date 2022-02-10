Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Matterport stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
