Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.00. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

