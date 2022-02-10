Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.
Shares of MMX opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.00. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.