Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

