Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 136,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 131,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
Several analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
