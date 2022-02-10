Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 136,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 131,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

