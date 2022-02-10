MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

MXL stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

