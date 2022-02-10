McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

