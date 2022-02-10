McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $259.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

