McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.90

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.90 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($3.02). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 226 ($3.06), with a volume of 120,049 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.88. The company has a market cap of £207.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

