MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 18,884 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 5.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $68,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.70. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

