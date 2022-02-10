MD Financial Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 72,588.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The company has a market capitalization of $640.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

