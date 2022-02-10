MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.48. 19,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

