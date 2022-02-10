MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,355,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,633,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409,180 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

