Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.79. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $517,000.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

