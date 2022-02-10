MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.70

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 3695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 92.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

