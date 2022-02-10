Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.39

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 25869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

DR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.64 million and a P/E ratio of 116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

