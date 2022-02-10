Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of MDNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.